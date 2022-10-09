Gov. Kathy Hochul signs new 9/11 related bills into law

The goal of the legislation is to remove barriers and delays from the Victim Compensation Fund as well as workers' comp claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Never forget. Sunday marks 21 years since the horrific terror attacks of 9/11.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to those victims, survivors and their families.

The goal of the legislation is to remove barriers and delays from the Victim Compensation Fund as well as workers' comp claims.

The governor says this legislation will "support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day."

"New Yorkers will never forget the horrific events of September 11, 2001 -- and we will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the civilians and first responders who lives were forever changed," Hochul said.

"As we mark the twenty-first anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, I am honored to sign these five new laws that will support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day."

New legislation established an alternative method for Victim Compensation Fund awards and issue a detailed award breakdown.

All victims of the World Trade Center attack and their claims will also need to be treated equally and without delay. This new process has the goal of getting rid of delays people who have filed and their families have faced. Claims will be processed regardless if the victim died of a 9/11 illness or sustained an injury from 9/11 and died from a different cause.

The third piece of legislation provides a presumption for Workers' Compensation claims for health issues or death of those who participated in the World Trade Center rescue, recovery and clean-up operations.

Additional legislation includes that participants who became disabled in the 20 years following the attacks can file a claim before Sept. 11, 2026.