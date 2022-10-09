Former governor Pataki recalls 9/11 attack, nation's response

Pataki said he will attend Sunday's 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York governor George Pataki on Saturday talked about the 9/11 attack, ahead of a day full of remembrances.

He talked about the state's response to the attacks that killed thousands in New York in 2001. Pataki said all the emotions he felt that day, of horror and extreme loss remain. He talked about seeing the terrorist attack on television while he was in New York City.

For the time as governor, he said he ignored his security detail's request that he return to Albany and go in a bunker.

"We were as united as we've ever been in my lifetime," he said. "We weren't Republicans, Democrats, black, white, young, old. We were Americans. We were Americans, and we had been attacked, and we were going to stand together."

"We have risen above where we were September 11, and I think that's the message, one of the most important messages, of September 11," he said. "When we stand together, when we work together, when we come together, we can overcome any obstacle."