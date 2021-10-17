Ralph C. Wilson Jr. day being celebrated at Buffalo Naval Park

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will be pay what you can admission to celebrate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is Ralph C. Wilson Jr. day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will be pay what you can admission to celebrate, thanks to the support from Independent Health.

There's also a special behind-the-scenes curator tour at 1 p.m.\.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

The military park is open Friday through Sunday in October and Saturdays and Sundays in November.

The last day of the season will be Sunday, November 21.