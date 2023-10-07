News 2 You: Trayvon Martin, standing in line for Bills; tickets, and the World University Games in Buffalo

Remembering this week in decades past when these stories, and more, were all News 2 You

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week in 2013

A jury in Florida found George Zimmerman, a US Army Veteran and neighborhood watch coordinator, not guilty of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 17 year old Trayvon Martin.

The shooting occurred in a gated community where Zimmerman claimed Martin attacked him during a confrontation. The jury found that Zimmerman was acting in self defense and was justified in his actions under Florida's Stand Your Ground laws.

Nonetheless, the verdict set off protests throughout the country.

It was the same week that the efforts of Flight 3407 families resulted President Obama's signature on legislation for more stringent airline pilot training.

Pumpernick -N- Pastries, a venerable Kaisertown bakery, announced that due primarily to high taxes and the cost of doing business in New York State it would be closing after 40 years of operation.

Renown among Western New Yorkers for its bake goods and popular gourmet dog biscuits, it is perhaps somewhat fitting that the former bakery building on Clinton Street now serves as a veterinary clinic.

The ribbon was cut on the current entrance to the Buffalo Zoo, which replaced the former entrance near Parkside Avenue, and thousands of fans - most of then teenage girls - flocked to First Niagara Center to see Justin Bieber, at the height of his popularity this week in 2013.

20 years ago this week in 2003

Ground was broken on the Frank Lloyd Wright filling station at the Buffalo Transportation Museum.

The Buffalo Niagara Builders Association still held its once very popular Horizon Tour of Homes, which annually attracting thousands to see the latest features for new houses.

Tickets went on sale for the games for the upcoming Buffalo Bills season, only back then, fans had to go to the stadium and stand in long lines to buy them in person, long before it was ever dreamed there'd someday be an app for that.

New Census Bureau figures showed Buffalo's population had slipped to less than 288,000 residents, with the city dropping to 59th place on the list of the nation's most populous cities.

20 years later, Buffalo is currently ranked as the 78th most populous city, and there are approximately 22,000 fewer residents than there were this week in 2003.

30 years ago this week in 1993

After years of planning and anticipation, and amid much pomp, circumstance and pageantry, the World University Games opened in Buffalo.

The Olympic style competition featured nearly 3,600 athletes from 118 nations nations, most of whom stayed at the athlete's village.

This week's news to you pop quiz: Do you recall where the athletes village was for the World University Games when they were held in Western New York three decades ago? (For the answer, watch the conclusion to the video attached to this story).

The 1993 games are also remembered for three Cuban athletes who defected while here. the most notable among them was future Major League Baseball pitcher Eddie Oropesa.

Just before the start of a game being played at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara falls, Oropesa surprised the crowd, and his teammates, by scaling an outfield wall and dashing to a car which was waiting for him to aid in his escape.

The Taste of Buffalo was in its tenth year and was held on Main Street downtown. There, Channel 2 reporter Steve Keeley described the event as "Buffalo's 10th annual public pig-out".

Maybe it was something he ate, this week in 1993, when it was all News 2 You!