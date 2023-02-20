News 2 You: Sabres Fire Ruff, Disastrous Nightclub Fire, and 'Alexander the Great breaks a Sabres record'

Our weekly walk back through time in Buffalo and beyond

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years Ago This Week in 2013....

The end of an era in Buffalo sports history came when the Buffalo Sabres parted ways with longtime coach Lindy Ruff.

Ruff, who also played for the Sabres in the 1980s, would soon land on his skates, however, as he was hired just months later to become head coach of the Dallas Stars. Ruff is today the head coach of the New Jersey Devils and is one of only five coaches in NHL history with 800 career wins.

who replaced Lindy Ruff as the head coach in Buffalo, after the Sabers parted ways with their longest serving, and winningest coach of all time, this week in 2013?

20 Years Ago This Week in 2003....

A pyrotechnics display during a performance by Great White caught fire to the ceiling of the Station Night Club in Rhode Island.

In the subsequent stampede to escape many did not.

One hundred people died and 230 others injured in what still ranks as among the worst concert disasters in history.

Back in Buffalo we were getting our first look, at what the Outer Harbor was supposed to look like.

The artists renderings unveiled at public hearings showed the planned small boat harbor, which eventually was built, but also office parks and condominiums which, some 20 years later, have yet to materialize.

Kensington High School grad Jessica White was adding to her impressive modeling portfolio by making the pages of that years' Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and Buffalo's Jerry Darlak and the Touch were nominated for a Grammy for Best Polka Album. The group from the Queen City did not win and the category no longer exists.

A then 23-year-old Nora Jones won six Grammys that year at a show memorable for a reuniting performance by Simon and Garfunkel and a guitar tribute to the late Joe Strummer of the Clash performed by Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt, Dave Grohl and Elvis Costello this week in 2003.





30 Years Ago This Week in 1993...

What gamblers now know as the main gaming floor at the Seneca Niagara Casino was still the main hall of the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center, and still played host to a variety of events including banquets, rodeos dog shows and and Niagara University basketball.

You could still see the elephants perform at the Shrine Circus at Buffalo's Memorial Auditorium however, in 2017 NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill banning elephants at circuses in New York, which spelled the end to the Shrine Circus here, and the end to the largest annual fundraiser that Shriners held for the Shriners Children's Hospital.