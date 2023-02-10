News 2 You: Remembering the last Carrols Restaurant, some stores we used to shop in, and the real Black Hawk Down

Those stories, and more, all made news this very week in decades past

10 Years ago this week in 2013

Enrollment began for Obamacare, which mandated you to buy health insurance or be fined by the federal government.

You also might recall how the website to enroll promptly crashed when millions tried to do so.

The US Government went on a partial shut down when congressional leaders and the President could not come to a spending agreement.

In Buffalo, HarborCenter was under construction but still two years away from being fully completed this week in 2013

20 Years ago this week in 2003

No less than 10 democratic hopefuls for their party's nomination for president the next year were engaging in a series of televised debates. They were: Bob Graham, Carol Mosely Braun, John Edwards, Dick Gephardt, Joe Lieberman, Al Sharpton, Dennis Kucinich, Wesley Clark, Howard Dean, and eventual nominee John Kerry.

30 Years ago this week in 1993:

American forces suffered their worst loss of life in a single battle since the Vietnam War during the battle of Mogadishu. 18 were killed and 73 were wounded including those aboard U.S. Army helicopters which were shot down.

The incident later became the inspiration for the novel and movie Black Hawk Down.

Images of the bodies of US soldiers being dragged through the streets and defiled by Somalis soured many on the Clinton administration's continued commitment to us US forces to carry out what was supposed to be a humanitarian mission to feed starving people.

40 years ago this week in 1983:

The Buffalo Sabres began their season with a rookie in the nets and who was all of 18 years old, and was the first goalie ever taken right out of high school in the first round of the NHL draft.

It turned out to be a wise move, as Tom Barrasso went on to win both the Calder and Vezina trophies in his first season in the league.

We shopped at stores like Hens and Kelley, Twin Fair, Sattlers, Sibleys, Gold Circle and Hills.

At the time, there were still several Howard Johnsons restaurants in Western New York. This week's News 2 You Pop Quiz: How many flavors of ice cream did Howard Johnson's serve in their once ubiquitous orange roofed restaurants? (for the answer, watch the conclusion of the video attached to this story).

It was also the week when the last Carrol's restaurant, known for the Club Burger, and located in Batavia announced it would be closing bringing to an end a fast food era in the days when it was all News 2 You.