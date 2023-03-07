News 2 You: Remembering a barren Canalside, a new home for the Buffalo Sabres, and when you could get breakfast for a buck

Enjoy our weekly walk back through time when those stories, and more, were all News 2 You

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years ago this week in 2013

Asiana Air flight 214 stalled on its final approach to San Francisco International Airport, making it the first airliner to crash in the US since Colgan Flight 3407 near Buffalo more than four years before.

The Vatican announced the late Pope John Paul II would become a saint.

Just in time for Independence Day the Statue of Liberty reopened to visitors for the first time since Superstorm Sandy struck the New York area some 9 months prior.

Crews began renovating an old building on Franklin Street in Buffalo into what would become Dinosaur Barbeque, and work stalled on the construction of the ice at Canalside amid a legal dispute between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and the contractor on the job. The ice rink, built on the historically aligned replica canals, would eventually be completed. However, work to complete other parts of the Canalside development continues to this day.

20 years ago this week in 2003

The world was in wonderment of the great Chilean Blob, washed up on the shore of the South American nation and mystifying scientists as to its makeup. This weeks News 2 You Pop Quiz: what did the great Chilean Blob, as it was known, actually turn out to be? (for the answer watch the conclusion of the video above this story).

That same week the Buffalo Bills acknowledged that 20% of the 7,500 heated seats at Rich Stadium, which had been installed just four years prior to entice fans to purchase more expensive club seats, were failing. Within a few more years the failure rate approached 40%.

Tom Baker, director of the Oishei Foundation, was named by NY Gov. George Pataki as the first chairman of the newly created Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority — more commonly called the control board.

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was arrested on sexual assault charges involving a hotel worker.

Then Massachusetts Governor, future presidential candidate and current U.S. Senator from Utah Mitt Romney used a jet ski to rescue a family of four from a sinking boat.

Consumers were allowed to sign up for the first time for a new effort to fight telemarketers called The National Do Not Call Registry, which would go on line later that year.

Both Barry White, a Grammy winning recording artists known for his bass voice and signature love songs, and actor Buddy Ebsen, who portrayed Jed Clampett on the Beverly Hillbillies, passed away this week in 2003.

30 Years ago this week in 1993

NY Gov. Mario Cuomo announced the state would commit a vital portion of funding necessary to complete a new home for the Buffalo Sabres.

Originally known as the Crossroads Arena, the total price tag for what is now known as KeyBank Center came in at $115 million.

When announcing the state's funding commitment, the governor joked with members of the Knox family, which owned the team, that the money was contingent on the Sabres winning the Stanley Cup, a prize which has still eluded the Sabres.

We aired our first report on the potential danger of spending too much time staring at a computer screen, and the damage it might cause to one's eyes.

Buffalo was in the midst of a stifling heatwave and the fire department was experimenting with a new type of operating stem nut on the top of hydrants, in order to prevent what was then a common practice of residents using pipe wrenches to open hydrants in order to cool off.

Meanwhile, severe weather was impacting other parts of the nation, particularly in the Midwest, which caused devastating flooding along the Mississippi River.