News 2 You: A hometown boy made good, 3 more who were about to, and a cringe-worthy tale that had the whole nation talking

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years Ago This Week in 2013:

A 215 foot high crane was being erected for construction of the Harbor Center on a vacant parcel known as the Webster Block next to the KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

The FDA approved unrestricted sales of "Plan B One-Step" the emergency contraception commonly called the morning after pill.

The showbiz world was shocked over the sudden death of James Gandolfini the actor who portrayed the lead character on the Sopranos, who died of a heart attack while vacationing in Italy at age 51.

Four months after being let go by the Sabres, Lindy Ruff was hired as coach of the Dallas Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, led by South Buffalo's Patrick Kane who was also named MVP of the NHL playoffs this week in 2013.

20 Years Ago This Week in 2003:

A Mercy Flight helicopter experiencing difficulty flying tried to make an emergency landing at the Ford stamping plant but clipped a fence and crashed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Many were celebrating the much anticipated release of "Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix." Kids turned in droves at area book stories to get a copy and many were dressed as their favorite Harry Potter characters.

The National Chicken Wing Festival, now a staple in Buffalo's annual schedule of big events, was in its infancy with organizers making preparations for just the 2nd such festival to be held.

As more folks were engaging in shopping through the internet, New York State became among the first states to pass a law banning New Yorkers from purchasing cigarettes online.

30 Years Ago This Week in 1993

An up and coming local trio of musicians took to the stage at Thursday's at the Square. The group, which was just on the cusp of stardom, is also the subject of this week's News 2 You Pop Quiz (the answer to which can be found at the conclusion of the video attached to this story).

The late Cy Sperling was still the president of the Hair Club for Men (and remember, he was "also a customer"), Fantasy Island amusement park opened for the season under the short lived moniker of "Two Flags Niagara", and Kindergarten graduations were still a relatively new phenomenon.

That same week, the nation was buzzing over a story out of Manassas, Virginia where a 24-year-old woman was charged with malicious wounding after slicing off her husband's penis as he slept, and tossing it out a car window.

It's been three decades now since the since the names of John and Lorena Bobbitt became page news and the punchlines to endless jokes.

Mr. Bobbitt, who underwent a 10 hour surgery to have is organ re-attached, was a native of Western New York and was later acquitted of accusations by his wife of marital sexual assault.