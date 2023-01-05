News 2 You: End of an Era at Buffalo City Hall and the Simon Pure Brewery Fire

Looking back in time when those stories, and more, were all News 2 You.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week in 2013:

A sudden announcement that Holy Angels Academy in North Buffalo would be closing did not sit well with students, especially those who weren't seniors.

The school, founded by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, traced its roots back to 1861.

Students took to the lawn of the school in protest vowing to fight to keep the school going.

However, the doors were closed at the end of the academic year and the school building today serves as the Charter Middle School for Applied Technologies

NBA center Jason Collins became the first active player in any of the major professional sports leagues to come out as gay this week in 2013.





20 years ago this week in 2003

Surveys showed the number one complaint of internet users at the time to be spam emails.

President George W. Bush sign a law establishing a nationwide Amber Alert system to help find endangered children, and that same week flew in a naval jet to land on board an aircraft carrier and declare the war in Iraq a success.

When Bush spoke, there was a large banner on the tower of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln which words that critics of the President would later repeat (with a healthy dose of sarcasm) to mock the President as the hostilities in Iraq dragged on for several years.

What did the banner say?

Another sign was coming down from the outside of another mill at the Bethlehem Steel plant, signaling the close of another chapter in the story of Buffalo's once robust steel industry.

The South Beach Diet book was near the top of the New York Times best sellers list, New York State began imposing a $2.50 tax on tires sold, and the sales tax in items sold in Erie County was raised to its current 8.25% this week in 2003.

30 years ago this week in 1993

The end of an era was marked ay Buffalo City Hall when Mayor Jimmy Griffin announced he would not seek a 5th term in office.

Griffin, who served for 16 years, also said that his decision was reinforced by "personal health considerations", joking that his wife, Margie, had threatened to feed him poison mushrooms if he ran again.



It was the same week that Monica Seles, the world's top ranked female tennis player, was stabbed on the court, by a crazed fan of her arch rival Steffi Graff. Seles would be out of tennis for over two years before making a comeback. She later married former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano.

A large fire heavily damaged some of older buildings at the vacant Simon Pure Brewery complex at Clinton and Emslie streets in Buffalo. Although many expected the entire building complex would soon meet a date with wrecker's ball, some three decades later, much of it remains.