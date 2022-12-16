New exhibits debuting at Buffalo History Museum

If you're looking for something to do Saturday, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting Friday.

The new exhibits are called "Chippewa 1975" and "History Makers II."

The first exhibit features photos of a much different West Chippewa Street taken by a student in 1975.

The second shares stories and artifacts from local historical figures — some you may have heard of, and some you haven't.

"So what we do is we take these stories and we, you know, in 300 words or less try and explain: This is why these people are important. This is what they did here. This is the impact they made not only on Western New York but also the nation or the world," said Anthony Greco, the Director of Exhibits Interpretive Planning at the History Museum.