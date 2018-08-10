BUFFALO, NY - Monday marked Columbus Day in the U.S., a federal holiday which seems to bring more controversy with it every year.

More and more communities around the country are recognizing the holiday as "Indigenous Peoples' Day," in light of the killings of Native Americans resulting from Columbus' famous journey.

Here in Buffalo, a rally Monday supported that, along with the idea to have Columbus Park on the city's west side renamed, and the statue of Columbus removed.

At the same time, city workers had to remove some spray-painted vandalism from the statue there -something today's demonstrators wanted to emphasize they do not support or condone.

"Vandalizing a statue might make someone feel better," said demonstrator Joseph Hill, "but it detracts from what we're trying to do as peaceful people. Because it makes everyone think it was one of us. And I hope nothing can be further from the truth."

A lot of the resistance to changing the holiday or removing Columbus statues has been from people who see the holiday as a celebration of Italian American heritage.

More: No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead

© 2018 WGRZ