WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Spurred by the efforts of the families of victims of Flight 3407, new pilot training practices were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The 'Pilot Professional Development' rule will require specific training for new pilots and enhanced training for captains.

“When I met with the Colgan Flight 3407 families, they emphasized how important this rule on pilot training was in elevating safety in the aviation sector. I am glad that the Department has been successful in finalizing this rule,” said U. S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a released statement on the DOT's website.

The new rule adds recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Extension Act of 2010, along with input from numerous other agencies.

“As a pilot with thousands of hours flying in commercial aircraft, I know the importance that ongoing and targeted training can have in keeping pilots at their best,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. “These new training requirements for flight crews will go a long way in providing the nation’s commercial pilot workforce with the latest and safest flight deck practices and procedures.”

Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed into a home in Clarence eleven years ago this month killing everyone aboard and one person on the ground.

RELATED: Flight 3407 families focused on improving Pilot Records Database

RELATED: Flight 3407: Air Traffic Controller Recalls Fateful Night