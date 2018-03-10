WASHINGTON, D.C. - After a bunch of delays, the bill that the families of Flight 3407 fight for every year has passed congress once again.

The Senate gave final approval to the FAA reauthorization bill Wednesday which includes the pilot training requirements that those families fought for after the crash.

Fifty people lost their lives when the Colgan Air flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center in 2009.

The bill funds the FAA for the next five years, meaning those measures should be in place that long as well.

It also requires the FAA to set minimum legroom requirements, makes it illegal to put animals in overhead bins and requires airlines to refund fees to passengers for things they didn't actually receive.

It heads to President Trump now for his signature.

