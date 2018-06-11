BUFFALO, NY - In the Queen City, history is not just something out of an old book, it is part of our present and future. "The more you know, the more you can read the landscape all around you" says Buffalo History Museum Researcher Cynthia Van Ness. "We have 20th century Buffalo right up against 19th century Buffalo in a lot of places." No place is that more obvious than along the old route of the Erie Canal.

A decade ago, the wraps were taken off Canalside, a major calling card to Buffalo's waterfront. What makes it special is that you can actually see and feel part of the canal that turned a Niagara Frontier village into a major city. But Canalside is not the only place where that Erie Canal history is on display. As it made the homestretch into downtown Buffalo, the Erie Canal cut a path through the west side, about where Route 190 is today. So as you drive the 190, you may notice that the Porter Avenue overpass is not like the rest, part of it seems older. There is a reason for that, and once you spot it the picture becomes clear. "There are those beautiful cylindrical bridge abutments, that was finished in 1897, so those beautiful abutments really do date back from the canal era."

Right there, on your way into work, you are traveling by the same landmark as did the canalers who helped to transform a small village, into the Queen City of the Lakes.

