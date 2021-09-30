Higgins acknowledges financial disclosure error, will pay any potential penalty

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D) acknowledged Thursday that he failed to report three stock transactions within the 45-day window required by a law he co-sponsored back in 2012.
The STOCK Act or Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act is a law meant to stop insider trading and applies to all trades valued over $1,000.
Higgins' filings submitted on August 11, 2021, were more than 9 months past their deadline. All three transactions occurred on Sept. 4, 2020, according to Congressional documents.
"In 2020, after executing the only stock transactions I completed that year, I mistakenly failed to file a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR) contemporaneous to these trades," Higgins said in a statement to 2 On Your Side.
The transactions included the sale of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) stock, a computer data storage company, the purchase of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock, a computer graphics processing company, and the sale of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), a data management and cloud computing company. Each transaction was valued between $15,000 and $50,000 dollars.
Further analysis of Higgins' past financial disclosures showed that the Congressman purchased each stock years prior; Sphere and Micron in 2018 and NVIDIA Corporation in 2017. Although he significantly increased his share of NVIDIA last September.
“This error is both regrettable and embarrassing. I take full responsibility and will pay any penalty assessed by the House," added Higgins.
"There was no intent to hide these transactions. I recognized the oversight and disclosed the information on my annual personal financial disclosure forms filed in August.”
Congressman Higgins (D) could be fined up to $200 for each late filing under the STOCK Act.
Although notable, in comparison to other recent violations according to analysis done by Insider, who first reported this story Thursday, Higgins joins a growing list of worse and equal offenders on both sides of the aisle.