Higgins acknowledges financial disclosure error, will pay any potential penalty

The Congressman failed to report three stock transactions within the 45-day window required under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D) acknowledged Thursday that he failed to report three stock transactions within the 45-day window required by a law he co-sponsored back in 2012.

The STOCK Act or Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act is a law meant to stop insider trading and applies to all trades valued over $1,000.

Higgins' filings submitted on August 11, 2021, were more than 9 months past their deadline. All three transactions occurred on Sept. 4, 2020, according to Congressional documents.

"In 2020, after executing the only stock transactions I completed that year, I mistakenly failed to file a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR) contemporaneous to these trades," Higgins said in a statement to 2 On Your Side.

Further analysis of Higgins' past financial disclosures showed that the Congressman purchased each stock years prior; Sphere and Micron in 2018 and NVIDIA Corporation in 2017. Although he significantly increased his share of NVIDIA last September.

“This error is both regrettable and embarrassing. I take full responsibility and will pay any penalty assessed by the House," added Higgins.

"There was no intent to hide these transactions. I recognized the oversight and disclosed the information on my annual personal financial disclosure forms filed in August.”

Congressman Higgins (D) could be fined up to $200 for each late filing under the STOCK Act.