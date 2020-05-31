Here's what we know about the people arrested during the Saturday night unrest in Buffalo

Officials said the people encouraging violence were from outside of the Western New York area. Records show all of the people arrested are from WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are learning more about who was arrested when the protests in Buffalo on Saturday night turned violent.

The Erie County District Attorney issued a release on Sunday morning saying that Daniel D. Hill, 21, form Kenmore was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Sunday on one count reckless endangerment in the first degree, one count of riot in the second degree and one count of resisting arrest.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Hill, and other unknown individuals broke into a closed liquor store and threw bottles and other objects at officers and nearby civilians on Elmwood Avenue late Saturday evening.

Hill is accused of throwing multiple liquor bottles at Buffalo Police officers, who were responding to reports of looting, and were hit by those glass bottles. Some officers suffered minor injuries.

Officials say when officers tried to arrest Hill, he allegedly punched, kicked and elbowed officers.

Hill was released. He is scheduled to return to court on July 14. If convicted, Hill could face a maximum of seven years in prison.

Other arrests

Two On Your Side obtained a list of other people who were arrested in Niagara Square and released with an appearance ticket. Below are the hometowns of those people.

30-year-old male from Randolph, NY

31-year-old male from Buffalo, NY

31-year-old man from Amherst, NY

26-year-old man from Ransomville, NY

18-year-old man from Grand Island, NY

16-year-old from Buffalo, NY

Below are the hometowns of the people arrested at 3067 Main Street in Buffalo:

20-year-old man from Buffalo, NY