ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Some of the worst flooding on Thursday - in terms of impact - was on Route 219 in Great Valley, which merges into Route 98 up the road.

A mobile home park that runs right along Great Valley Creek was flooded Thursday, impacting several homes.

One resident 2 On Your Side spoke with said there are just a few permanent residents there, the rest of the homes are vacationers.

For residents who live there permanently, water is creeping inside.

"I used to live here before, it never flooded like this before," said Miranda Dunlap, a Great Valley resident. "But this is pretty bad, it's coming up in the back of all of our houses, we have our furniture up on cinder blocks right now just to prevent any more flooding or damage to our furniture."

Down the road are a number of businesses and homes that have also flooded; mainly in parking lots and in driveways where the water has come right up to the foundation.

As for people at the mobile home park, some are staying with friends or relatives for the time being, hoping that the water recedes soon.

In Salamanca, on Parkway Drive, which is actually a dead end road, the Salamanca DPW superintendent said heavy rain washed away parts of the road. The rainfall also caused visible cracks in the road.

Parkway is just one of several streets that were closed down Thursday. All roads are currently back open, but drivers should proceed with caution. On Parkway the DPW is using orange cones to alert drivers of trouble spots.

"This was a major rain event, we had a lot of water come down in a short period of time, generally everything we have handled with normal rain but with this amount of water the pipes can't take it," said Rob Carpenter, the Salamanca DPW superintendent.

DPW crews will be out on Parkway on Friday, trying to fill roads that have been damaged by heavy rainfall.

At Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, a tributary that feeds into the Great Valley Creek is running a lot faster than usual because of all the rain.

The rain came down very swift at Holiday Valley around 9 a.m. Thursday, and caused a lot of ponding . The resort says it got a little more than an inch of rain in about an hour's time. There were a couple storage rooms that got some water, but nothing major.

"So we have a very compact watershed so the hills around us isolate us a bit so it's not a large area that a lot of water would come down into our valley," said Jane Eshbaugh, the marketing director at Holiday Valley.

Because of their good drainage system all that rain washed away. There was a few interruptions in some services at the resort, such as the zip line, but those were opened shortly after the rain passed.