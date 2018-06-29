A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Western New York starting at noon on Saturday and going all the way through Monday.

High temperatures will be well into the low to mid 90s but with high humidity values, it will feel closer to 100°. The hottest day will be Sunday with heat index values between 100 and 102°.

Another concern with a high heat is the fact that overnight lows will remain elevated in the 70s so many in air-conditioned buildings will not be able to cool down overnight.

If you are looking for some relief, lakeshore locations should be cooler with a breeze off the cool waters.

Long-range charts suggest the heat continuing through much of next week.

© 2018 WGRZ