A Heat Advisory has been issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from noon until 8 p.m.

Near record high temperatures combined with high humidity will make it feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s later today. A light southeasterly breeze will bring the hottest temperatures to the Buffalo area, not allowing Lake Erie to offer its usual cooling effects.

Humidity values will stay elevated tonight into parts of tomorrow with a cooler breeze developing Friday and into the weekend.

