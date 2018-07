A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of western New York. It remains in effect until 10 p.m.tonight.

High temperatures will be well into the low 90s away from Lake Erie but with high humidity values it will feel closer to 100°. Along the lakeshore temperatures will be cooler today due to a breeze off the lake. Highs here will be in the low to mid 80s.

The heat is expected to last all week with some relief by Friday.

