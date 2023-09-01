Hearts for Hamlin at Highmark Stadium

All over the stands at Highmark Stadium, it looked like an early Valentine's Day celebration, with heart-shaped signs for Damar Hamlin.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you were at the Bills and Patriots game Sunday, or even just watching from home, you might have noticed some love for Damar Hamlin all throughout Highmark Stadium.

All over the stands, it looked like an early Valentine's Day celebration, with heart-shaped signs for Damar Hamlin. They said "Hamlin strong" and "Love for Damar" with the number three.

The idea to bring them to the game started on social media. Mel Cruz of Brant is a huge Buffalo Bills fan, and after hearing about it in a Bills Mafia Facebook group, she made 230 hand-held hearts on sticks to hand out to people before the game.

"One of the smaller ones I made, it's about eight inches," Cruz said. "The bigger ones are about 16 inches and kind of sparkly."

"Walking into the stadium today, it was a real atmosphere. You could just feel the love in that stadium. Just... it was awesome. And there was a young gentleman sitting next to me, and he was a Patriots fan. That first touchdown we got, I gave him a great big hug and he hugged me back."