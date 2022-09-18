Yogathon held to raise awareness and money during Suicide Prevention Month

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York teamed up with health care providers and yoga instructors for Sunday's class.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and on Sunday, a yogathon was held in Buffalo to raise awareness and money.

Hundreds of people of all skill levels came together to experience the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York teamed up with health care providers and yoga instructors for Sunday's class.

"There are so many people struggling. Youth, adults, and our seniors all struggle, and it's really important to get help and reach out, and there should be no shame in that," said Jennifer Picone, an Independent Health corporate wellness manager.

Mental health Advocates of Western New York said prevention, early intervention, and recognizing the signs are all key to saving lives.

If you or someone you love needs help, you can call the suicide prevention hotline 24 hours a day. That number is 988.