YMCA event helps teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines

KENMORE, N.Y. — Six YMCA locations across Western New York encouraged families to take a moment to let kids be kids.

A free event Saturday called Healthy Kids Day offered games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, and much more. Organizers say it's all to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

"The mission of the YMCA is healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility," said Danielle Roberts of the YMCA.

"We're making sure that we keep our families healthy, spirit mind and body, and activities like this are so important, especially coming out of COVID, where people were isolated, and we weren't really able to get out and get moving."

The YMCA also brought in vendors and other resources to help parents prepare for some summer activities.