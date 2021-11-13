'Y on the Fly' mobile program brings donated food to neighborhoods

"It's important that we really go into the community and meet people where they're at," said Mollie Dana, the Community Outreach Director for YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Y on the Fly,' a mobile program set up by the YMCA to deliver services to Western New York neighborhoods held a food giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway was at the Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

"I think it's important that we really go into the community and meet people where they're at," said YMCA Buffalo Niagara Community Outreach Director Mollie Dana.

"So expanding our reach, taking away the barrier of transportation, if that's an issue of cost, and just giving it the more accessible approach."

Members of the Buffalo State women's hockey team were on hand to provide an assist at the food drive as well.

There will be another one next Saturday, where University at Buffalo students will be helping.