Wyoming County hospital dropping obstetrics program

A declining birth rate and costs are factors in a decision affecting the obstetrics program at a Wyoming County hospital.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A declining birth rate and costs are factors in a somewhat controversial hospital decision affecting the obstetrics program in Wyoming County.

Health care industry observers say this is a trend across the country as rural hospitals like Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw find it more difficult to balance their financial standing and provide health care services to people living in those areas.

So now with their lone pediatrician leaving and problems in recruiting new providers, the hospital in Warsaw is closing their obstetrics program as of June 1.

Hospital CEO David Kobis also brought up the $3 million loss per year from their OB program and that decline in the birth rate at the hospital. It's said to have dropped to 160 last year and less than 200 for the past 10 years.

But some people worry it will be difficult to go elsewhere, like United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, which has agreed to accept new patients from Wyoming County.

"We've been below that number, that red line for a while," Kobis said. "What that meant for us is we had nurses on our floor who would sit sometimes for two, three, four days with nothing to do, and it's very tough to maintain their competencies."

But Haley Davenport told us of her concerns especially for those who don't easily have access to a car.

"I had both of my kids there, one in 2017 and one in 2020," Davenport said.

So to hear something like this?

"Yeah, it kinda sucks. I was upset when the original midwifes quit even so, Davenport said.

Reporter: Now they did say people, as you said, Perry, but also Batavia, does that seem like a realistic option?

Davenport replied, "No, not really. Batavia is even farther than Perry."

Again, United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, which is about 25 miles from Warsaw and handles about 500 births per year, will be able to handle more patients from Wyoming County.