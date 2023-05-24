World War II veteran donates $6 million to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired engineer and World War II veteran from Buffalo has donated $6 million to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.
The late wife of 97-year-old Andrew Dodges, Mary Ann, received care there in the 90s.
The money will create the Andrew J. and Mary Ann Dodges Center. It will expand training and education programs, and hold conferences and meetings.
"In the last three years, we've expanded the number of patients we serve by 33 percent, so we've outgrown our house, and this has really been part of our story," said Christopher Kerr, the CEO of Hospice Buffalo. "We were the first hospice campus in the United States, and we just continue to grow over 45 years."
Dodges' gift will also fund the Andrew J. and Mary Ann Dodges Fund to support hospice care for those in the community.