Catholic Health says the union has submitted a 10-day notice of an intent to strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Health union, CWA Local 1133, said Monday night they are set to strike on October 1 if contract agreements are not settled by then.

This decision comes after a new survey featuring Catholic Health workers showed severe staffing shortages are affecting the quality of patient care and fueling high turnover.

Catholic Health told 2 On Your Side that the CWA has presented Mercy Hospital with a 10-day notice of an intent to strike.

“It is inconceivable that the union would lead essential healthcare workers on strike in the midst of an ongoing pandemic,” said Eddie Bratko, president of Mercy Hospital, in a statement.

Catholic Health representatives say that they plan on the hospital remaining open if a strike occurs.

The CWA represents more than 2,500 frontline workers at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital-St. Joseph’s Campus, who have been raising concerns about worsening staffing shortages that are jeopardizing patient care and say Catholic Health is refusing to settle a fair contract that will allow the hospital system to attract and retain the workers needed to provide care to Buffalo

This update came shortly after the union announced it will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.