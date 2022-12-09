WNY woman's family experience with polio

Pam Bouquin's mother got polio right after Pam was born in 1954.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York over the spread of polio.

A Cheektowaga woman wanted to get the word out about how polio impacted her family in the 1950s. Pam Bouquin's mom, Theresa, was a polio survivor.

"It was not an easy life," said Pam Bouquin.

Theresa Bouquin tested positive for polio right after Pam was born in 1954, a year before the polio vaccine was licensed in the United States.

"Remember the iron lungs? Because when my mother was in the hospital with it, they kept coming and asking her, can you breathe? Can you breathe? But hers only went to her waist. And her one leg, she could do some movement, and she had no movement at all. 42 years in a wheelchair is not the way you want to spend your life if you can avoid it. I know other people have other diseases, they ended up in it, but if you can get a vaccine and can avoid having that happen to you, I would do that," said Pam Bouquin.

So far this year, polio has been detected in wastewater samples in four downstate counties. And, the Governor's office says routine vaccination rates against polio across all ages have decreased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Bouquin is encouraging people to get vaccinated. She thinks it's something her mom would be all about.

"She'd be aggravated with the people not getting vaccines because she was like, get a vaccine, this is what happens when you get this," said Pam Bouquin.

Bouquin's mom was just 27 years old when she got sick but still led a very active lifestyle.

"She worked in the garden, she pulled the weeds, she raked the grass, we took her up to the top of the Empire State Building, she went on Whiteface Mountain. My father dragged her across that. Went to Panama Rocks. She was the first woman in a wheelchair to go through Panama Rocks because my father wouldn't let her stay home," said Pam Bouquin.

Bouquin's mom also gave back to the community and worked with the March of Dimes to raise money for children with polio.