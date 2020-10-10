Resources to help with your mental health

Local group helps connect you with support and programs for positive mental health.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mental health impacts your emotional and physical health. October 10 is World Mental Health Day and serves as a reminder of how important it is to make sure you take the time to recognize any feelings that could be impacting your overall mental health.

The Mental Health Advocates of Western New York provide assistance in schools, hospitals, courts, and in the workplace to ensure you are able to learn about your mental health and get connected with the proper groups, services, or resources.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many struggling with feelings of isolation, loneliness, depression, and a collective sense of loss. Melinda DuBois, executive director of the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, stresses how important it is to talk about the feelings you are experiencing. The Mental Health Advocates have a program called "Just Tell One" to help with early intervention.

"The campaign is to help people realize just by talking about it, telling one person in your life, will allow you to get the help that you need," DuBois said.

The Mental Health Advocates of Western New York provides resources that will help provide support and get you on your way to feeling better. You can visit their website here or call them at (716) 866-1242.

By paying attention to those around you, it might just save a life. pic.twitter.com/uG5NZEioKo — WorldMentalHealthDay (@WMHDay) October 30, 2019

And as we head into the winter months it's important to practice self-care and focus on your mental well-being. Here are a few practices you can do: