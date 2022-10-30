4 local nonprofits team up, host first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo

The Food Justice Tour gives people a way to learn about mental health, workforce development, social support resources, and much more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four local nonprofits joined together Saturday afternoon to host the first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo.

The interactive community-building experience uses food and art as a way to promote health equity. Organizers also want to find solutions to improve Western New York's healthcare industry.

The Food Justice Tour is also giving people in the community a way to learn about mental health, workforce development, social support resources, and much more.

"The most important thing is we want to be able to provide the community the resources necessary, and create the environments necessary where they can have dignity, to get access to these resources," Food Justice Tour co-founder Jalen Law said.

"But in that process, they can make those choices for themselves in the process."

Buffalo's Own held the event in collaboration with Feed Buffalo, Core2Globe, and R.A.F.T. Saturday's event at the Northland Training Center was free and open to the public.