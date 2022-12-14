Western New York nonprofit pushes for blood donation changes

The group Blood is Blood was founded in 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Gay Alliance Blood Drive took place Wednesday in Buffalo at the Red Cross headquarters on Delaware Avenue.

The American Red Cross partnered with the nonprofit Blood is Blood for this blood drive.

Blood is Blood has been pushing for change since 2015 to encourage the FDA to change its blood donation policies to be more inclusive for gay and bisexual men.

Right now, men who have had sex with a man in the past three months can't give blood. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last updated those regulations in 2020.

This blood drive is held twice a year. The first one was held a year ago.

It is also a safe place for people to learn more about the donation policies for gay and bisexual men.

"You have to be celibate for three months if you're a gay or bisexual man, but if you're somebody who doesn't, you know, conduct in that behavior, you can donate freely. The good news is we're finally seeing some change from the FDA and soon, that policy won't even exist, and once that happens, we're looking for our community to come out to our future drives and donate," said Jordan James, who is the founder of Blood is Blood.

Blood donations are in high demand this time of year because of holiday travel and people getting sick with COVID, the flu, and RSV.