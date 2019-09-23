BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for the fall enrollment cycle, a national quality organization has rated the Buffalo region’s commercial health plans among the best in the country.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) private/commercial health insurance plan ratings measure clinical quality and member satisfaction. The organization rates more than 400 plans nationwide based on a variety of factors, including how often members got appointments and how easy or difficult it was to get care, tests or treatments; care coordination efforts; and prevention efforts, such as flu shots for adults.

Plans were rated on a five-point scale in separate categories for commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. Find out how local insurers stacked up to the rest of the country on Buffalo Business First's website.