BUFFALO, NY – A Williamsville man, whose story about being in need of a donor kidney was reported by WGRZ-TV on Tuesday, is resting comfortably tonight at the Erie County Medical Center after receiving a transplant.

According to the family of Jason Batch, 29, their prayers were answered about nine hours after our original story aired, when Batch was notified at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday that a suitable kidney had been harvested from a deceased person.

“He underwent the surgery Wednesday morning at about 9:30, and a little over three hours later we got the news that the surgery was a success,” said Batch’s grateful mother, Lynda Gibson of Buffalo.

The news was particularly gratifying, as Batch had been summoned to the hospital on two prior occasions in the past two months to be prepped for surgery to receive a donated kidney…only to be told there were issues with the harvested organs which had to be rejected.

“It seems that the third time was the charm,” said Gibson. “He’s doing well, and while we still have a long road ahead to make sure his body does not reject the kidney, so far everything is going great."

With her prayers answered, Gibson did not forget to extend one to the person who either themselves had the foresight to be an organ donor - or whose relatives approved the donation after the person passed.

“We’d like to thank whoever it was,”Gibson said. “Our heart goes out to their loved ones…but, thank you for saving my son."

Though he will personally now be unable to attend, a previously planned fundraiser to help defray Batch’s medical and living expenses is still being held this weekend.

The Benefit for Jason Batch is open to the public and will be held Saturday, June 2 from 2-6pm at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. in Kenmore. Ticket prices are $25, which includes food and drinks, a raffle, door prizes, and entertainment.

