Wildlife officials to New Yorkers: report any dead birds you see

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now asking you to report any dead birds you see.

That's because the avian flu virus is now being found in wild birds in many parts of the state, including the Finger Lakes region. Wild birds can be infected with the virus but show no signs, and then carry it when they migrate.

The DEC is trying to get ahead of any potential outbreak.

If you find a dead bird, you can report it to the Buffalo regional DEC office at 716-851-7010.

Earlier this week, the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets took a proactive step to guard against the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly referred to as avian flu, among the state's poultry population.

The department announced Friday the banning of all fowl auctions, sales, meets and swaps effective immediately and until further notice. The order expands a previously issued order banning all live fowl shows and exhibitions in the state.

Commissioner Richard Ball said so far, the department has had eight detection reports resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 birds.