Western New Yorkers walk to help people impacted by kidney conditions

The WNY Walk for Kidney Health helps raise awareness about kidney health and raise money for the Kidney Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This August, Western New Yorkers are walking to raise awareness of the powerful organ duo that are each roughly the size of your first:

Your kidneys.

According to the Kidney Foundation, more than 15 percent of adults have chronic kidney disease, but might not know they do. Chronic kidney disease may show no symptoms early on, but medical tests could tell you before symptoms arise.

That's why Western New Yorkers are participating in the month-long virtual Walk for Kidney Health to promote kidney health and awareness of kidney conditions.

The annual event, in previous years, was held in person and brought together the kidney community. Last year's event brought 100 runners and 200 walkers, organizers say.

"We'll miss having an in-person walk this year, but people on dialysis and kidney transplant recipients are at higher risk for infection," Kidney Foundation of Western New York Director Jeremy Morlock said.

"Our virtual activities are a way to safely show support for those affected by kidney disease."

There is no cost to register and by participating in the physical activity challenges, individuals can help raise money for the Kidney Foundation.

As of this article's publishing, $5,382.50 had already been raised locally for the foundation.