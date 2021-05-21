Western New York seeing increase in ticks

A Western New York organization that raises awareness about Lyme Disease says preventative measures must be taken.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lyme WNY, an organization who raises awareness about Lyme Disease, says there's been an uptick in ticks for years now throughout Western New York, and it's all because of the weather.

"With warmer weather staying as they are throughout the Northeast, and ticks migrating through birds and mice, they're not staying in one localized area, so ticks don't know borders," said Patty Regan, co-chair of Lyme WNY.

She says you can now find ticks beyond state parks and the woods.

Lyme WNY has gotten messages from people who are finding them at soccer complexes, playgrounds and even backyards, where Regan's son was also bit by a tick.

"Ticks can be literally anywhere," she said.

Lyme WNY put up a billboard at Bullis and Transit Road near the 400 entrance because May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and prevention is key.

Regan says it's important for people to use bug spray before you go outside and do tick checks after.

You could develop a bull's-eye-patterned rash and flu-like symptoms.

Lyme Disease is curable if you catch the symptoms in time, but unfortunately David Costantino didn't.