WNY pharmacies flooded with inquiries after NYS launches COVID-19 vaccine website

Just after the state's vaccine information website went up, problems started.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Monday, New Yorkers in Phase 1-B (anyone age 75 and up, police, fire, transit workers, teachers) qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with the state launching a registration site with the New York State Health Department's "Am I Eligible" website tool.

It provides a list of vaccine providers to call and schedule an appointment.

But many of you reached out to us with several issues with the process. So just after the state's vaccine information website went up, problems started.

According to Tops Friendly Markets Spokeswoman Kathleen Sautter, "Our pharmacists are getting inundated with phone calls as you might imagine as all other pharmacies are in the area today with that information being out."

Then the Erie County Health Department, which did not respond or have someone available today to help clear up confusion, put out an emailed press release, which said their main number was jammed and there was wrong state information listing the county's sexual health clinic as a vaccine dispensing site which it is not. They also said via press release they are not currently handling appointments for people seeking the vaccine.

But back to Tops and their pharmacies - why couldn't they allow people age 75 and up to at least make an appointment to get the vaccine?

Well Sautter says first off they don't have it yet, which the state website apparently did not clarify. State officials have indicated there are shortages and Governor Andrew Cuomo has said it could take weeks or even months to get the vaccinations out.

But again the timing and impression with the website may be off.

As Sautter from Tops delicately put it, "We did have some information put out there a little 'prematurely' about vaccines being available at our stores at this time which they are not at this time."

When 2 On Your Side asked if that put Tops in a difficult situation she replied, "I certainly think we want to be in the best position to help our customers anyway that we can and be as prepared as possible for this opportunity. And so having this information out there 'prematurely' does put us in a position to have to turn people away right now which is something we never want to do."

We then asked if there was any indication of when the vaccine might be available. Sautter responded, "Yes... we are anticipating receiving the vaccine later this week, which at that time we'll be able to start to take appointments online for those patients 75 years of age and older. From what we're hearing later this week - that Wednesday, Thursday time frame seems pretty accurate."

We reached out as well to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania based Rite Aid pharmacies. A spokesman did not want to specify when they might get the vaccine or when people could start making appointments to get it. They did release a statement as follows:

"Rite Aid pharmacists are all certified immunizers and Rite Aid stands ready, willing and able to help states and local jurisdictions administer their allocated Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccinations. During this Phase 1 of the CDC rollout plan, Rite Aid can only administer vaccinations to those individuals who have been approved and scheduled by its state or jurisdiction partners. In Phase 2, however, Rite Aid – as an official CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider - will both schedule and administer vaccinations more broadly throughout our communities."

2 On Your Side never did hear back from the state health department. And Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul's office, which is supposed to be in charge in this Western New York area, just referred us to back to the state health department.

Then there are the teachers who are also supposed to be eligible in this round as per the governor through their unions or health care plans.

Joseph Cantafio, who is president of the West Seneca Teachers Association, told us, "Obviously we want our members vaccinated so we can get the schools open in a safe way and get our students back. But this is the first time that I'm hearing about it - not aware of any resources or guidance from the governor's office on how we are supposed to facilitate these vaccinations."

A spokeswoman says Buffalo Schools have heard nothing official yet.

We did learn there may be a web seminar for teachers union leaders Monday night.

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) issued this statement: