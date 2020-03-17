BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York hospitals are changing their visitation policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The hospitals say these changes are being made to better protect its patients, staff and visitors.

Erie County Medical Center

ECMC says it is increasing its surveillance and restrictions for patients, visitors and employees.

Starting Wednesday at 5 a.m., ECMC will actively screen all employees, clinicians, patients and visitors, including taking individual temperature.

In addition, visiting hours in the general unit will be restricted to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some areas of the hospital will also have more restrictive hours. ECMC is also recommending only one visitor per patient, except for compassionate circumstances.

Catholic Health

Catholic Health announced Monday that it is suspending all hospital visitation. However, exceptions will be made for patients receiving end of life care or those who have had a change in their health status.

Exceptions will also be made for fathers, spouses and life partners of maternity patients.

Catholic Health says one visitor will be allowed per patient, and all visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan.

All associates through Catholic Health will also have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan before entering a Catholic Health building. Associates may also be asked to work from home.

And beginning Wednesday, Catholic Health is cancelling all elective surgeries, unless they are deemed medically urgent by a patient's medical provider.

Buffalo VA Medical Center

The Buffalo VA Medical Center is suspending all visitation until further notice. This goes into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The VA says veterans who have scheduled appointments, or are in need of emergency department care, should keep them

Anyone in need for a walk-in clinic appointment should contact the clinic ahead of coming in.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center updated its visitation policy on Monday. The medical units will now be open from noon to 3 p.m. every day. Visitation on the behavioral health floors will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The hospital says patient visitation is being limited to immediate family members and significant others who have been authorized by the patient; however, visitors under the age of 14 will not be permitted.

And only one visitor will be allowed at a time.

All visitors will be asked to sign in and undergo a medical screening at the first floor information desk. Visitors must also sign in at the nurses station on the unit they visit.

Emergency department visitors will also be asked to sign in at the registration desk in the ER1 waiting room.

Kaleida Health

Kaleida changed its visiting hours last week.

Visitation hours for family and friends is from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. All approved visitors are given a pass, which must be worn prominently at all times.

There is a limit of four people at the bedside in all inpatient areas. There is also a limit of three people at the labor and delivery unit, and two healthy adults in the emergency department, same-day surgery and minor procedure areas.

Visitors under 14 are not allowed.

Kaleida also recommends all visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before visiting patients.

