West Seneca event puts focus on pancreatic cancer awareness

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Pancreatic cancer awareness was the subject of the monthly Cars and Coffee event at the Wimbeldon Plaza in West Seneca.

The plaza has been hosting them all summer, with a different cause highlighted each time.

It just happened to be that pancreatic cancer was the one that had been chosen for Sunday, after the organizer's brother in law passed away from it four months ago.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg battled pancreatic cancer for several years leading up to her death on Friday. She was 87.

"We just felt like it was something we could do to honor him a little bit and honor all the people that have it , or have had it or worked through it or have suffered through it," Wimbeldon Plaza owner Carl Bueme said.