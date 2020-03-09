Wegmans to offer drive-thru flu shot clinic

Wegmans says they will be offering community drive-thru clinics for those who want to get their flu shot and not leave the car.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — It's almost flu season and time to get a flu shot.

Wegmans says they will be offering community drive-thru clinics for those who want to get their flu shot and not leave their car.

Buffalo Region:

Dick Road Wegmans: drive thru clinic on September 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

West Seneca Wegmans: drive thru clinic on September 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Separate from the drive-thru flu shot clinics, the grocery chain also announced they will have a special day and time for senior citizens who wish to get their flu shot: Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.