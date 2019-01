BUFFALO, N.Y. — We can make your wardrobe choice easy for this Friday: wear red.

The First Friday of February is national Wear Red Day to support women who have fought heart disease or who are still fighting it.

It's the number one killer of women in America. It causes one of every three deaths each year and about one every minute.

And the day is about raising awareness and saving lives.

Advocates are also raising money Friday that will go to support research and education.