WCCHS suspending Maternal/OB care

The hospital board made the decision after declining births at Wyoming County Community Health System.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Those in Wyoming County who are pregnant are losing a nearby location for when they go into labor.

The Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) announced that the hospital board has decided to suspend its Maternal/Obstetrics program on June 1.

In a release on Wednesday, WCCHS said the decision to suspend birth care was because, "the health and wellbeing of residents and the scarcity of maternal health and pediatric providers being the most prominent."

WCCHS mentioned how a decline in births over the years at the health system has put the OB program in a spot where it faces challenges with quality of care and finances.

“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare that have forced us to make tough decisions. As we make changes to our services, WCCHS remains committed to ensuring its patients and community receive ready access to high quality care throughout our region by leveraging our community partners,” David Kobis, CEO of Wyoming County Community Health System said in a press release.

When the decision to end the program was reached, WCCHS reached out to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia to make sure OB care could still be provided to the community.

WCCHS also said that UMMC will try to keep patients’ pre-natal and post-natal care at WCCHS as much as possible following this transition.