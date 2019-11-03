WESTLAKE, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what a surgeon sees mid-procedure, as a patient is open on the table?

We're going to show you.

WKYC.com and senior health reporter Monica Robins are going live inside the OR. Starting around 7:30 a.m. today, we'll be live at Ohio Clinic for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Westlake. We're going to stream a full facelift surgery live right below this, and our YouTube page.

WATCH IT HERE:

VIEWER DISCRETION: Our cameras will show everything. No censors, meaning this live stream contains graphic imagery that won't be for everyone.

Our patient, Dr. Gloria Roman, has provided full consent and is in agreement with our plan.

We sat down with her this week to discuss her procedure:

The surgeon, Dr. Michael Wojtanowski is also on board and will answer viewer questions throughout the procedure. If you have a question for the doctor, leave it on our Facebook page or tweet it @MonicaRobins with the hashtag #LiveInTheOR.

Wojtanowski, who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, founded Ohio Clinic for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in 1980.

WKYC is ensuring that all equipment is properly disinfected before it enters the OR. We have also established which areas of the sterile environment to avoid and will follow proper protocol the full time.

What kinds of procedures are people getting?

New data released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) shows continued growth in cosmetic procedures over the last year.

In 2018, there were more than 17.7 million cosmetic procedures in the U.S, an increase over the 17.5 million recorded in 2017.

Statistics indicate that body-shaping procedures are now on trend, with breast augmentation being the No. 1 cosmetic surgical procedure last year. Liposuction and nose reshaping were second and third, respectively.

Liposuction procedures increased by 12,000 last year, while breast augmentations increased by four percent. There was also an increase in thigh lifts and buttock augmentations.

The top minimally-invasive cosmetic procedure last year was botulinum toxin type A, also commonly known as Botox. Soft tissue fillers and chemical peels followed second and third.

See the full set of statistics below:

How much does cosmetic surgery cost?

Base fees for cosmetic surgery do not include anesthesia, supplies and operating room fees.

Costs differ among regions and physician experience levels, with board certification being the gold standard.

Fees can also differ based on patient anatomies and procedures.

Here is a list of fees representative of the Northeast Ohio market:

Facelift: $5,950

Necklift: $3,950

Eye Lift (upper and lower lids): $2,950

Forehead Lift: $3,950

Rhinoplasty: $4,950

Arm Lift: $5,950

Liposuction: $2,500

Tummy Tuck: $5,950

Breast Augmentation: $3,950

Breast Lift: $4,950

Breast Reduction (women & men): $5,950 women, $3,950 men

Otoplasty: $2,950