Walk the Falls event helps people connect with nature, be active

The group held its fifth annual Walk the Falls event on Saturday. There, people could get outside, walk, run, or bike along the Niagara Gorge and learn more about simple ways to live a better life.

More than 200 people came out to attend.

"We bring this out to the community, really to engage folks into some kind of physical activity, allowing them to one connect with the environment, connect with the community they live in, and actually be physically active at least one day out the year," according to Brian Archie, an integrator with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative.