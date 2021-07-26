Volunteers needed for free dental and health clinic in Olean

RAM Free Clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical care on September 11 and 12.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Remote Area Medical (RAM), a non-profit provider of pop-up clinics offering free dental, vision and medical care, is seeking volunteers for a clinic in Olean on September 11 and 12.

RAM is looking for licensed dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, and support to help with set up and tear down.

For more information about volunteering or to donate, visit RAM's website or call 856-579-1530.

Services are offered to underserved and uninsured individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. All the services are free and no ID is required.

Dental services offered at the clinic include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays. Eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women's health exams and general medical exams will also be offered.

Because of limited time, patients will need to choose between dental and vision services. Medical exams will be offered in addition to dental and vision to every patient.

The clinic will be held at Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus, located at 260 N. Union Street, Olean, NY 14760.

The clinic begins at 6 a.m. September 11. The patient parking lot will open at midnight, Saturday, September 11.

As patients arrive they will be provided information about next steps and clinic opening processes. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

The process will be repeated for the second day of the clinic.

RAM encourages people who would like to receive services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible.

Inclement weather, volunteer cancellation or other circumstances out of RAM's control may lead to the parking lot opening earlier or a fewer patients being served.