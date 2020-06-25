Visitor restrictions loosened at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Visitor restrictions will be eased starting Monday at the University of Rochester Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
The hospital, which made the announcement Thursday, said the decision was based in part on the decline of COVID-19 cases across New York.
The rules will follow New York State Department of Health guidance, which allows for some in-person visitations while still limiting the number of people who are at health facilities.
"It is very good news that we can welcome visitors back, while maintaining safeguards to help protect everyone from COVID-19,” Kevin McCormick, the Medical Director at Jones Memorial Hospital, said in a statement.
"These new guidelines recognize the medical and emotional benefits of in-person visits to patients, as well as the need to maintain vigilance in preventing the spread of this illness."
Hospital CEO Eva Benedict added: “We appreciate the understanding of patients and families as we have adjusted our operating procedures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. We ask for their continued cooperation as we balance the need for safety and our goal to allow family and friends to visit patients in our hospitals."
Among the new policies:
- Inpatients can have a two designated visitors age 18 or older during their stay. Patients designate their visitors upon admission. Only one of those two people can visit per day, for no more than four continuous hours. Visitation in the ICU will be limited to one hour.
- Visitors will have a temperature check and be asked screening questions before being allowed to proceed past the main lobby.
- Visitors will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment, as well as written information advising them how to perform hand hygiene and how to properly wear a mask.
- Visitors and patients, if appropriate, will have the risks and benefits of the visitor’s presence reviewed with them by health care workers.
- Patients who are COVID positive or suspected of having COVID will not be allowed visitors.
- Visiting hours are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Visitors are not allowed in the Emergency Department; support people must wait in their vehicles or offsite while Emergency Department patients are being evaluated.
- Visitors will not be allowed in the Ambulatory Surgery area or Operating Room. Support people must wait in their vehicles or offsite until patients are ready for discharge.
- Support people will not be allowed during office practice visits.
- Support people that are deemed essential to care for patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and patients with cognitive impairments including dementia, one support person may be identified and present with no time limitations.
- Exceptions will be made for obstetric and pediatric patients as well as for patients at end of life.