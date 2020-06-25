Visitor restrictions loosened at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville

The new rules go into effect Monday. They will follow state's Department of Health guidance, which allows for some in-person visitations.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Visitor restrictions will be eased starting Monday at the University of Rochester Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

The hospital, which made the announcement Thursday, said the decision was based in part on the decline of COVID-19 cases across New York.

The rules will follow New York State Department of Health guidance, which allows for some in-person visitations while still limiting the number of people who are at health facilities.

"It is very good news that we can welcome visitors back, while maintaining safeguards to help protect everyone from COVID-19,” Kevin McCormick, the Medical Director at Jones Memorial Hospital, said in a statement.

"These new guidelines recognize the medical and emotional benefits of in-person visits to patients, as well as the need to maintain vigilance in preventing the spread of this illness."

Hospital CEO Eva Benedict added: “We appreciate the understanding of patients and families as we have adjusted our operating procedures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. We ask for their continued cooperation as we balance the need for safety and our goal to allow family and friends to visit patients in our hospitals."

Among the new policies: