Victorian dinner, tea event held in support of women's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend was the 10th anniversary of the Victorian Mid-Day Dinner & Tea event, which was held at the Statler building in downtown Buffalo.

It's all to support women's health and a radio program sponsored by Dr. Catherine Collins. She started the event to provide basic yet critical health care information.

"Basically, I want them to live, and so I wanted to give them the reason why we should have our mammograms, colonoscopies, and see a doctor at least once a year for a general physical," Dr. Collins said.