CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — A controversial state law means unvaccinated Amish kids in Cattaraugus County will have to find a new way to get to school this year.

The county's health commissioner said Amish children who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to ride on school buses when school starts.

Amish students who don't attend public schools still use those buses to get to Amish schools, and there was a question over whether the state eliminating the religious exemption for vaccines banned unvaccinated kids from buses.

The commissioner says it does, and they can't ride until they get their shots, or the Amish schools may face a civil penalty.

He says he's looking to meet with Amish leaders to set up vaccination clinics.

