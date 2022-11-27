VA health care system offers curling as recreational therapy for veterans

The VA already had several recreation therapy programs, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they turned to winter sports.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something new being offered by the local VA health care system in terms of recreational therapy for veterans: It's curling.

The VA already has recreation therapy programs in other sports such as golf, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they got to thinking about something for them in the winter.

And they found that the Buffalo Curling Club was most eager to help them set up a program.

"So far we have had a great response. Still looking to grow the program," according to Patrick McGowan, VA recreational therapist. "Still looking to get more veterans involved because we see the theraputic value behind it."