Outside on a hot day? Don't forget to use sunblock or sunscreen

Local dermatologists are eager to talk about sunblock and sunscreen. It's because they have seen the results of not wearing it and cases of skin cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's hot, and the beach may be calling your name.

No matter where you are, though, if you're outside on this hot day in Buffalo or Western New York, don't forget sunblock or sunscreen.

You will see some numbers on sunscreen. Here's an explanation from Dr. Mary Louise Lenahan, the chief of dermatology for the Catholic Health system.

"SPF means 'sun protection factor' so if does have '15,' it takes 15 times longer to get sunburned than if you have nothing on," Dr. Lenahan said.

Claduine Ewing: When applying sunscreen, where should people actually put it?

Dr. Lenahan: You should be putting it everywhere your skin is exposed. Face, neck. Anywhere the sun hits, you need sunscreen, and it works. Remember that none of them last all day, so you have to reapply. Unfortunately it's a pain in the neck. Remember to do it every few hours, but if you're out for many hours, you should really reapply."

And let's toss that thinking that not everyone needs sunscreen.

Ewing: We all have different skin tones. Mine is darker. Sunscreen is just as important, correct?

According to Dr. Lori Ullman from the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine: Skin type 1 tends to burn without tanning. Those individuals generally realize it at a younger age. Those of us with darker skin tones tend to actually stay out in sun longer, and so we get more exposure. With even darker skin tones, there's even more exposure, and so those individuals also need to be aware to limit their sun exposure, wear sun-protective clothing and sunscreen."

Dr. Ullman added that people should wear sun-protective sunglasses.

"On cloudy days, as well as cooler days, the sun does come through with almost equal intensity," she also cautioned.